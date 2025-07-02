‘Melania Trump needs to go’: Thousands sign petition calling for the first lady, her parents and Barron's deportation

Americans have started a petition asking the government to deport Melania Trump, her parents and Barron Trump amid President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts. The Move On petition is titled, “Deport Melania, Melania's parents and Baron in the first round of deportations!” 'Deport Melania Trump, her parents and Barron': Thousands sign petition calling for first lady to leave US (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

“Since Trump wants to deport naturalized citizens, I believe it is only fair that Melania and her parents are on the first boat out,” the page reads. “In addition, Melania’s anchor baby, Baron, should be forced to leave as well because we know that his mother's mother was born in a different country. That is part of the criteria that Trump is putting into place. Your mother's mother has to have been born in the United States and we know Melania's mother was born elsewhere. If it's good for one, it's good for all! There should be no exceptions! On the first boat or flight out!”

“It is important that this is done to show that it is not a matter of favoritism. If this is truly about national security, the Melania needs to go!” it adds.

The petition had garnered 2,931 of 3,000 signatures at the time of writing this article.

Controversy around Melania Trump’s US citizenship

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Maxine Waters called for the deportation of Melania, saying Trump should "first look at Melania's records.” "We don't know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look," Waters said at a rally in Los Angeles. “If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.”

According to the US Embassy, Melania was born in Slovenia in 1970. She moved to New York in 1996 and became a US citizen 10 years later. She happens to be the second US first lady born outside of the United States, as well as the first US first lady to become a naturalized citizen.

In the mid-1990s, Melania came to the US to pursue a career in modelling. However, details about her immigration status before she obtained a green card in 2001 have remained unclear, often sparking speculations and controversies about whether or not she had maintained legal immigration status throughout her time in the US.