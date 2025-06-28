Why is Barron Trump facing calls to join the US Army? Netizens say ‘be a patriot’

Following President Donald Trump’s strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, a new storm is brewing on social media. This time, it’s not just about foreign policy or military strategy. It’s about 19-year-old Barron Trump, and the internet has thoughts. After Trump's military strike on Iran, social media users are questioning why Barron Trump isn't enlisting in the military, citing his father's past deferments. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Following Trump’s decision to deploy B-2 bombers to drop “bunker buster” bombs on Iran’s key uranium enrichment facilities, Fordow, without congressional approval, netizens began calling on the youngest Trump son to enlist in the U.S. military.

Netizen demand Barron to enlist in US Army

“Don’t panic, MAGA; not a single Trump ‘male’ will be anywhere near the fighting,” one person posted on X.

“If Trump decides USA should get involved in a ground war in Iran, I assume Barron will be enlisting since Trump family has so much love and support for our troops? Be a patriot!” another said.

“Barron trump should be the first young American to be deployed in donald trump’s war against Iran,” one posted.

“Don’t panic, MAGA; not a single Trump ‘male’ will be anywhere near the fighting. Barron already has developed preemptive fake bone spurs,” another mocked, alluding to Donald's ‘bone spurs’ deferments.

Notably, the POTUS received five deferments during the Vietnam War, four for education and one for alleged bone spurs. That final deferment however has long been questioned, with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifying before Congress in 2019 that Trump admitted the injury was faked.

“He told me not to answer the specific questions by reporters but rather offer simply the fact that he received a medical deferment,” Cohen recalled, per CNN. “He finished the conversation with the following comment: ‘You think I'm stupid, I wasn't going to Vietnam.’”

“There is no reason why Barron is living in NYC with his Step Daddy Hank, living life like a normal 19-year-old. He should be in boot camp right now. Or, get deported back to the country of which he sprung with his Mother,” another user outpoured his frustration against Trump family.