Who is Barron Trump's mystery girlfriend with whom he ‘hangs out a lot’ on NYU campus?

Barron Trump is enjoying a blossoming romance with a “mystery lady” during his freshman year at New York University. Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump, is reportedly dating during his freshman year at NYU. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

While the identity of Barron’s girlfriend remains unknown, insiders told Radar Online, “He has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

“He does have friends, he just (unlike his father, Donald Trump) screws the limelight.”

ALSO READ| Barron Trump got rejected by Harvard? Claims surface after university's SEVP revoked

“He’s much more like his mother, Melania—he keeps his head down and gets on with it,” the source added. “He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus). Barron is pretty apolitical — he doesn't get involved. That's not what he’s interested in.”

Notably, back in February 2025, Kaya Walker, the former president of NYU's College Republicans, called Barron “reclusive” and “sort of like an oddity on campus,” claiming, “He goes to class, he goes home.”

Barron Trump is ‘thriving’ on NYU campus

Before his father won the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump opened up about Barron in an interview on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David. When asked if his son was “good with the ladies,” Trump replied, “I'm not sure he’s there yet. I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.”

“He's very smart. He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy.”

Melania Trump, while appearing on Fox News’ The Five, said her son “loves his classes and his professors,” adding, “He’s doing well, he’s thriving, and he’s enjoying being in New York City again.”

ALSO READ| Did Trump just express anger amid claims Harvard rejected Barron Trump? ‘It’s too much’

Barron, who is currently studying business at NYU’s Stern School of Business, seems to be settling into college life just fine. He’s “popular with the ladies” and “a ladies' man for sure.”

“He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him,” a source told People Magazine.