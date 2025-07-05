Barron Trump reportedly earned $40 million from dad’s crypto business. How much is he worth now?

Barron Trump, the youngest son of Donald Trump, at just 19 years old, has reportedly earned close to $40 million through a crypto business launched by his father. World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Barron Trump, has sold $550 million in tokens, boosting his net worth. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Back in September 2024, Trump launched World Liberty Financial. While the POTUS admitted he was still learning the ropes, he made it clear that Barron was already ahead of the game.

“Barron knows so much about this,” Trump said in an interview at the time, per Forbes, “Barron’s a young guy, but he knows it—he talks about his wallet. He’s got four wallets or something, and I’m saying, ‘What is a wallet?’”

ALSO READ| Who is Barron Trump’s rumoured girlfriend? The internet is desperate to know

World Liberty Financial has reportedly sold at least $550 million worth of tokens. After the first $30 million was set aside, the remaining funds appear to have flowed directly to the owners of the venture.

Forbes cited a recently released financial disclosure from Donald Trump that revealed that he personally owns 52.5% of the company, while other unnamed family members own an additional 22.5%. Though the breakdown isn’t public, if that 22.5% is split evenly between Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, each would hold 7.5%.

Barron Trump's estimated net worth

So, Barron may have earned around $39 million from the token sales alone before taxes, putting his post-tax net worth in the neighbourhood of $25 million.

Barron was named a “web3 ambassador” for the project alongside his older brothers and is also listed as a cofounder on World Liberty Financial’s website. Reportedly, a partial sale of the company took place in early 2025, after the most recent financial disclosures, so it’s possible Barron’s actual earnings have changed since.

Barron, who enrolled at NYU’s Stern School of Business in September 2024, likely won’t be worrying about student loans. With tuition at Stern pushing $99,000 a year, he’s well-positioned to cover the cost.

ALSO READ| ‘Melania Trump needs to go’: Thousands sign petition calling for the first lady, her parents and Barron's deportation

The youngest Trump previously attended elite private schools like St. Andrew’s in Maryland and Oxbridge Academy in Florida, where tuition also ran into the tens of thousands annually.