Katy Perry nearly falls on fans as tour prop malfunctions mid-air during concert; scary video surfaces online

Katy Perry had a close call during her San Francisco show when one of her giant butterfly props malfunctioned in the middle of her performance. The singer almost lost her balance during the mishap but continued to sing through it all. (Also read: Katy Perry stuns in black bikini on a yacht holiday after breakup with Orlando Bloom) Katy Perry performs as part of the Lifetimes Tour. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

What happened at the concert

In the video from the performance that has now surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Katy is seen sitting on a giant butterfly-shaped prop that dangled mid-air and took a turn around the concert. As Katy belted out her hit song Roar and urged the fans to sing with her, she experienced a prop malfunction as it suddenly dropped. Katy almost lost her balance but held onto her seat through it and continued to sing.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “She said the singing shouldn’t stop which the audience paid for!!! handled it so well,” A second fan noted, “Look at the professionalism and how she kept singing! Hope she is safe and okay. Some female pop stars just give their everything to create an amazing concert for their fans even if it means risking their own lives!!! Yet ppl will will pick some cringe moments from 2 hours show to tear them down?!”

Another said, “Starting to feel like more artists should just stay on the ground / stage.” A few days ago, Beyoncé also experienced a similar scare when a prop malfunctioned midway through her performance. “These pop stars need to stay on the stage, learn from Gaga,” said another. “First Beyoncé, now her. Stay on the stage then,” read a comment.

Earlier this month Katy and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split after being together for nine years. They released a joint statement to announce their breakup. Their representative in a new statement said, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.”