Prince Harry, Meghan Markle call for superintelligence AI ban to save humanity

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have joined a diverse coalition of scientists, political leaders, artists, and tech pioneers in calling for a global ban on the development of artificial “superintelligence” - AI systems capable of outperforming humans across most cognitive tasks - until there is clear scientific consensus that such technology can be deployed safely. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.(AFP)

The statement, organized by the Future of Life Institute (FLI), was released Wednesday and represents one of the broadest cross-sector appeals yet for restraint in AI development. Among the signatories are AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, economist Daron Acemoglu, former US national security adviser Susan Rice, former joint chiefs of staff chair Mike Mullen, former Irish president Mary Robinson, billionaire Richard Branson, and even polarizing conservative figures like Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck.

The statement’s 30-word core message reads: “We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and strong public buy-in.”

United front across political and professional divides

While calls for AI safety regulation have surfaced before — including FLI’s earlier open letter in 2023 urging a temporary pause on advanced AI training — this latest appeal is notable for its broad ideological and professional diversity.

“What unites all of these people across the political spectrum is that they’re actually all humans, not machines,” said Max Tegmark, MIT professor and president of FLI. “They care deeply that the future should be one where machines work for us — not as new digital overlords.”

Tegmark added that he was encouraged to see the conversation about superintelligence “break out of the nerd bubble” and attract signatories from politics, entertainment, religion, and the arts.

Prince Harry: “The true test of progress will be how wisely we steer”

In a personal note accompanying the letter, Prince Harry wrote, “The future of AI should serve humanity, not replace it. The true test of progress will be not how fast we move, but how wisely we steer. There is no second chance.”

He was joined by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who has previously spoken about digital ethics and mental health impacts of technology.

Scientists warn of existential risks

AI luminaries such as Stuart Russell, professor of computer science at UC Berkeley, said the statement is not anti-technology but a demand for responsibility.

“This is not a ban in the usual sense,” Russell said. “It’s simply a proposal to require adequate safety measures for a technology that, according to its developers, has a significant chance to cause human extinction. Is that too much to ask?”

Geoffrey Hinton, who won the 2018 Turing Award and last year’s Nobel Prize in physics for work foundational to AI, and Yoshua Bengio, his fellow laureate, also endorsed the ban. Both have increasingly warned of the dangers of systems that could evolve beyond human control.

Bipartisan and global concern

FLI’s recent polling shows that 73% of Americans support strong regulation of advanced AI. A separate Gallup survey found 88% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans and independents back oversight for safety and security reasons — underscoring rare bipartisan unity.

Still, not all conservatives share the same alarm. Some, like Trump-era AI czar David Sacks, argue against burdensome regulation that could slow innovation. Tegmark said he remains in touch with Sacks, adding, “He wants big data centers to do great research, but I’ve never felt he’s eager to build a digital overlord.”

Balancing innovation and safety

The call for a ban directly challenges tech giants such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta, which are in a race to develop more powerful systems often described as approaching “artificial general intelligence” (AGI).

The letter’s preamble warns that such ambitions raise threats ranging from “human economic obsolescence and disempowerment, losses of freedom and dignity, to national security risks and even potential human extinction.”

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, another signatory, wrote that while AI can bring immense benefits, it should not become a tool that manipulates people or erodes creativity. “Most people don’t want AI to imitate humans, groom our kids, or make billions serving ads,” he said.

AI’s hype cycle continues

The letter also reignites debate within the AI community about whether “superintelligence” is truly imminent or simply overhyped. Some critics argue that the fear of runaway AI conveniently boosts investment and public interest in current technologies.

Still, Tegmark cautioned that rapid advances in AI capabilities over the past few years justify serious concern: “There’s a ton of hype — but that doesn’t change the fact that AI progress has gone faster than almost anyone predicted.”

Despite similar warnings in the past, major AI firms have continued development unabated. The 2023 FLI letter, signed by Elon Musk, failed to halt the arms race - even as Musk simultaneously launched his own competing AI venture.