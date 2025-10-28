Chris Evans and Alba Baptista quietly welcome first baby

Actor couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista just had their first baby! TMZ reported on Tuesday that the Captain America star and the Warrior Nun actor welcomed a baby on Saturday. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 2023. Know all about it. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista had been dating for a few years before their marriage in 2023.

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista have first baby

The portal reported that Chris and Alba welcomed their first child in Massachusetts, USA, but have yet to make an official announcement. The report also mentions that the name and gender of the baby have yet to be revealed. The actors, who are private, did not make an official announcement about the pregnancy either. The report mentioned that representatives for both actors could not be reached for comment.

Chris and Alba married on September 9 2023, in a private ceremony in Cape Cod. They went Instagram official with their relationship only 9 months before that. Rumours of Alba’s pregnancy began doing the rounds when, in June, a fan account posted a Father’s Day tribute for both Chris and Alba’s father. Alba’s dad, Luiz Baptista, left a comment that read, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!” Fans took this to mean that the couple is expecting their first baby soon.

After their 2023 wedding, Chris told Access Hollywood in November 2024 that he wanted to have children. “I hope so,” he said of becoming a father one day, adding, “The title of dad is an exciting one.”

Recent work

In 2025, Chris starred in Honey Don't!, Materialists and more recently, Sacrifice. He is expected to return for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, though an official announcement is yet to be made. He has yet to announce any upcoming projects. Alba, a Portuguese actor, starred in Borderline this year. She will soon be seen in Mother Mary and Voltron.