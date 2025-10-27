Demi Moore says Tom Cruise was ‘embarrassed’ by her pregnancy while filming A Few Good Men

Demi Moore recently recalled a memorable moment with her co-star Tom Cruise during the filming of A Few Good Men. Speaking during an interview with writer Jia Tolentino at the New Yorker Festival on October 25, 2025, Moore shared that she was nearly eight months pregnant with her daughter, Scout Willis, during the film’s preproduction stage. Demi Moore reveals Tom Cruise was ‘embarrassed’ by her pregnancy during A Few Good Men shoot(REUTERS)

“I think Tom was quite embarrassed,” Moore told the audience. “I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward.”

The actress explained that Cruise’s reaction likely mirrored the norms of that period, when few Hollywood women were expecting children while working on major productions. At the time, Moore was one of the few leading actresses navigating both motherhood and a high-profile career, People reported.

“It's one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn't make sense. And so I challenged that to say, you know, ‘Why not? Why can't you have both?” she said. The Substance star added that she put immense pressure on herself to show women could maintain successful careers while raising families.

Moore on balancing pregnancy and acting demands

Moore admitted that she became “an overachiever” while trying to balance her pregnancy with work. “I look back at that time now, and I go, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’” she said, reflecting on the challenges of rehearsing while heavily pregnant.

She also recalled breastfeeding and blocking scenes soon after giving birth. The actress noted that Hollywood now provides a more supportive environment for mothers, compared to the expectations she faced in the early 1990s.

Staying active before giving birth

Preparing for her role as a Navy lawyer in A Few Good Men, Moore stayed unusually active during her pregnancy. The Ghost star said she anticipated too much while trying to work out and get into a military uniform. “I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke, a 24-mile bike ride, and danced at a reggae club, hence why she came two-and-a-half weeks early,” the Indecent Proposal actress explained.

Moore added that she is proud that younger actresses no longer need to “prove themselves” the way she once felt she had to, saying the industry now allows women to embrace both motherhood and ambition without guilt.

