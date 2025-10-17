Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas call it quits, split after 9-month romance: ‘The spark had gone’

Hollywood’s latest power couple has officially called it quits. Superstar Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly ended their relationship after less than nine months together. The duo, first romantically linked in February, have decided to part ways on good terms after realising that “the spark had gone.” Despite the breakup, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas will continue working together on upcoming projects.

'The couple has run its course'

A source close to the stars told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They’ll stay friends, but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realised they weren’t going to go the distance and are better off as mates.”

The news comes as a surprise to fans, especially since rumours of an engagement had been swirling. The pair were even said to be preparing to star in a film together. Despite the breakup, both actors are reportedly handling things with maturity. “She’s already been cast in his next film, so they’ll continue to work together,” the insider added.

Tom and Ana were set to co-star in the upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, which is currently on hold. They were also expected to reunite for another project, Pressure.

Their relationship went public earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands during a cosy Vermont getaway. From romantic trips to Madrid and London to glamorous appearances at David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash and an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium, the couple’s whirlwind romance had fans convinced it was the real deal.

Ana and Tom's latest relationships

Ana de Armas, known for her roles in Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Ballerina, previously dated actor Ben Affleck. For Tom Cruise, this marked his first high-profile relationship since his divorce from Katie Holmes. The Mission: Impossible star was previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.