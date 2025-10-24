Johnny Depp makes Hollywood comeback as Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Johnny Depp is stepping back into Hollywood! After a few quiet years away from big studio sets, the 62-year-old is now leading Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol - a new spin on Charles Dickens’ classic. The project is being created by Paramount Pictures, with Andrea Riseborough also set to star. Johnny Depp to make Hollywood comeback as Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount’s Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.(AFP)

Insiders told TMZ that Depp has nearly been locked in as Ebenezer Scrooge himself. The movie is being described as “a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London,” tracking one man’s eerie run-in with the past, present, and future as he fights for redemption.

For Depp, it is more than just another role. This is the first full-blown studio movie he has taken on since the Amber Heard saga left him standing on the sidelines.

‘A busy year’ for Johnny Depp

People close to the actor told the outlet it has been a packed stretch for Depp. He is juggling art, movies, and a few personal projects. Apparently, he is loving it all. His directorial project Modi - starring Al Pacino and Stephen Graham - drops in US theaters on November 7. On top of that, his art exhibition, A Bunch of Stuff, heads to Tokyo next month.

And that is not all. Depp recently finished shooting Day Drinker with Penélope Cruz. It is being said that he had a blast on sets and is now diving into preparations for Ebenezer.

Paramount has got the film penciled in for a November 2026 release - a big date for fans who have been waiting to see him headline a major studio movie again.

Also Read: Isabelle Tate cause of death: '9-1-1: Nashville' actor suffered from rare progressive neuromuscular disease

From courtroom drama to career revival

TMZ pointed out that Depp’s last decade has been rough for him. His marriage to Amber Heard imploded back in 2016 after barely a year and a half, and the fallout dragged on for years. The legal drama exploded again in 2019 when he sued Heard over her The Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse.

The televised trial was pure spectacle as millions watched, and by the end, the jury mostly sided with Depp, handing him a major win. Heard still walked away with a smaller payout from her countersuit.

Since then, Depp has not exactly disappeared. He has been picking smaller indie films, doing European tours, even dropping art collections, but Ebenezer feels different.

Also Read: It Welcome to Derry's Barbara, Andy Muschietti address Stranger Things comparisons: 'Our path was marked by the book'

FAQs:

What is Johnny Depp’s next big Hollywood project?

He will star in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol by Paramount Pictures.

Who else features in the project?

Andrea Riseborough will appear alongside Depp in the upcoming movie.

When will the movie come out?

It is slated for a theatrical release in November 2026.