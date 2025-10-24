Isabelle Tate cause of death: '9-1-1: Nashville' actor suffered from rare progressive neuromuscular disease

Isabelle Tate, known for her role in the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, passed away on Sunday at the age of 23. According to her obituary, she is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate; stepfather, Vishnu Jayamohan; father, John Daniel Tate; and sister, Daniella Tate. Isabelle Tate died on Sunday at age 23.(Isabelle Tate Obituary)

Who was Isabelle Tate?

Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Isabelle grew up in the Franklin community. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and was an aspiring actress who "wanted to change the world."

“Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals - her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love,” her obituary states.

"Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few. What she loved the most though was spending time with family and friends, always the life of the party. Her sister was her best friend and her mom was her shining beacon of light."

Isabelle Tate health issues

While her cause of death has not been disclosed, Isabelle shared in a 2022 Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with a progressive neuromuscular disease at age 13. The condition weakened her leg muscles over time, requiring her to use a wheelchair.

"This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” she wrote at the time. “While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.”

She added, “I would’ve never expected something like this to happen to me, as most of us wouldn’t. I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me."

What is a progressive neuromuscular disease?

A progressive neuromuscular disease is a condition that worsens over time, affecting the nerves and muscles and leading to progressive muscle weakness, atrophy, and loss of function. According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms often include difficulties with movement, speech, and swallowing. Complications may involve breathing difficulties and cardiac issues.