Alan Jackson announces farewell show in Nashville with special guests. Where to buy tickets?

Country music icon Alan Jackson is set to bid farewell to his fans with one final full-length concert, marking the end of his touring career. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the legendary singer announced he would host Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale on June 27, 2026, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville - the city where his journey began more than four decades ago. Alan Jackson to host final live performance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium: Guests, when and where to buy tickets(Instagram/@officialalanjackson)

The 66-year-old legend, who has been performing for over four decades, told People, "It's been a long road and it's taken me places I never imagined," "I can't think of a better place to give the fans a finale than in Nashville, surrounded by so many special friends," the singer added.

Alan Jackson’s farewell concert: Who will attend?

According to People, the farewell show will feature some of country music's biggest stars, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Jon Pardi, and Lee Ann Womack, with more artists expected to join.

Alan Jackson final concert: When and where to buy tickets

As reported by People, pre-sale registration starts on October 8, followed by pre-sales from October 15 and general sales on October 17, which also happens to be Jackson's birthday. Fans can register and buy tickets at AlanJacksonLastCall.com. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the CMT Research Foundation, which supports research on Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a nerve condition Jackson publicly revealed in 2021.

All on Alan Jackson's Last Call tour

Jackson first launched his Last Call tour in 2022 and completed it in May 2025, hinting that one final performance in Nashville was on the way. “We just felt like we had to end it all where it started in Music City,” he told fans earlier.

Having toured for over 30 years, Jackson admitted his CMT diagnosis has affected his mobility and balance, but emphasized his gratitude toward fans who have supported him through the years.

Jackson told fans during his Milwaukee show on May 17 that he plans to wrap up his touring journey with a grand finale in Nashville next summer. He said it felt right to bring things full circle and end his road career where it all began in Nashville, Tennessee.

