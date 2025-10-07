Internet is obsessed with Nicole Kidman's dramatic new look after Keith Urban split: ‘First she serve divorce then face’

Reports of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation garnered headlines a few days ago and came as a shock to many. She filed for divorce from Keith in Nashville, Tennessee. Court papers show the Oscar-winning actress cited “irreconcilable differences.” The actor made her first major public appearance post the separation at Paris Fashion Week, where her dramatic new look was the highlight. (Also read: Now headed for divorce, Keith Urban once revealed how he nearly ‘blew’ up marriage with Nicole Kidman) Nicole Kidman at a photocall before the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)

Nicole's new look

Nicole arrived with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, stepping into the Grand Palais venue in Paris. She debuted a new hairstyle with face-framing bangs. She chose a coversized white button-down shirt with wide-leg jeans, and completed the look with minimal accessories and makeup.

Nicole shared some pictures from the event on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls ❤️ So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

How the internet reacted

Reacting to the look, a fan commented, “first she serve the divorce paper and then she served face.” Another said, “god is a woman and she just filed for divorce.” A comment read, “She pulled out her Big Little Lies wig to show y'all she's not stressing over that man. You better werk, Nicole.” A second fan said on X, “This is the greatest revenge look i’ve seen in my life nicole GODman.”

Nicole Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with Keith Urban. The couple tied the knot in 2006, following a whirlwind romance the previous year. She was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two children, Bella and Connor. On the work front, it was recently announced that Nicole will be returning for the third season of Big Little Lies.