Now headed for divorce, Keith Urban once revealed how he nearly ‘blew’ up marriage with Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation after nearly two decades of being together has come as a shock to many fans. The two have attended several public events and shown support for each other's careers. In 2024, Keith had addressed how there was a difficult period during the first year of their marriage, which threatened to break them apart. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Kidman in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What Keith said about Nicole Kidman

It was at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala last April, where Keith was one of the speakers present to pay tribute to Nicole for her career in Hollywood. Keith opened up about their personal journey, and stressed one particular period when he almost ‘blew’ up their marriage.

He began, “We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions that I had done nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens, and I went into the Betty Ford centre for three months… I am in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us. And if you want to see what love in action looks like, give that a whirl. Nic pushed through every negative voice, I am sure some even of her own. And she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

‘She dives in headfirst…’

He added, “That's the thing about Nic. She loves life. I have actually never met anyone who has such a passion for being alive. She has got a bit of ready, fire, aim about her. Thank god, because it is fun as hell to be around… She is endlessly curious. She dives in headfirst, and she follows with little to no thinking at all of the consequences.”

Nicole Kidman shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with Keith Urban. The couple tied the knot in 2006, following a whirlwind romance the previous year. She was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two children, Bella and Connor.

Keith and Nicole were last photographed together publicly in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville. Kidman recently marked their 19th wedding anniversary on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the two hugging. While tagging him, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Anniversary Baby”.