How did Arturo Gatti die? Boxing legend's 17-year-old son found dead in Mexico

Arturo Gatti Jr, the son of late boxing legend Arturo Gatti, has died after being found hanging at an apartment in Mexico, the Daily Mail reported. Arturo Jr was 17 when he passed away on Tuesday, October 7, in the North American country. Arturo Gatti Jr, the son of late boxing legend Arturo Gatti, with Mike Tyson.(Instagram/arturogattijr)

This comes nearly 16 years after Arturo Gatti's tragic demise in Brazil sent shockwaves across the boxing community. The former world champion died at the age of 37 in 2009. At that time, his son was a baby, according to The US Sun.

What happened to Arturo Gatti Jr?

The teenager lived with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues, in Mexico and was discovered dead by a neighbor, as per Canadian network TVA Nouvelles. American actor and stuntman Chuck Zito was among the first to pay tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr on Instagram. He served as Gatti's bodyguard throughout his career.

Taking to the social media platform, Zito wrote, "It's with a heavy heart that I have to say... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR., who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday. The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors - Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia."

Zito also shared a series of photographs featuring Arturo Gatti and his son, including images where the teenager could be seen alongside Mike Tyson.

Former boxer Jean Pascal shared the devastating news with fans on his Instagram Story, where he shared an AI-generate image of the father and son. "Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti. The son of a legend two fighters, one legacy. Both gone too soon," Pascal wrote.

Who was Arturo Gatti Jr?

Following in his father's footsteps, Gatti Jr looked forward to making a name for himself in boxing. He is believed to have laced up a pair of gloves for the first time at the mere age of six. Later on, he took part in multiple amateur bouts.

As per the Daily Mail, the teenager shared a good relationship with Mike Tyson and aimed to become a professional one day.

Initially, Gatti Jr's mother, Amanda Rodrigues, was charged with murder in connection with her husband's case. She was released from prison 18 days later after it was revealed in an autopsy that the boxer had taken his own life.

