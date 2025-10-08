Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed challenges Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match, gets bashed left and right on social media

Theatrics are sort of second nature to Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed. His antics on the field are as famous as his trickery with the ball. In a move that has stirred both humour and controversy across cricketing circles, Abrar Ahmed has challenged former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match — a statement that has quickly gone viral and added fuel to the ever-fiery India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. Abrar Ahmed and Shikhar Dhawan

During a recent appearance on a Pakistani YouTube channel, the 27-year-old leg-spinner was asked in a light-hearted segment which cricketer he would most like to face in the boxing ring.

“Kaunsa aisa player hai duniya ka jo aap chahate hai ki apke saamne ho aur aap boxing karey, jispe bada gussa aata ho?” (Whom do you want to face in a boxing match? Who makes you angry?)

Abrar didn’t hesitate, replying: “Main chahta hu ki main boxing karu aur khada Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne (I want to box and want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me)."

The clip, which has since exploded on social media, has prompted a wide range of reactions. While some fans dismissed the comment as tongue-in-cheek banter, others criticised it as unnecessary provocation — especially given the heated backdrop of recent India-Pakistan clashes.

The comment gained traction following the conclusion of the 2025 Asia Cup, where India defeated Pakistan in a tense final in Dubai. Chasing 147, India recovered from a shaky 20/3 start, thanks to a composed unbeaten 69 by Tilak Varma and a gritty 33 by Shivam Dube, sealing the win with just two balls to spare.

Pakistan, after a strong start at 113/1, suffered a dramatic collapse, bowled out for 146 — with Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismantling the middle order with figures of 4/30. Abrar Ahmed took 1/29 in his four overs, dismissing Indian batter Sanju Samson and celebrating with his now-famous signature gesture — one he appeared to direct toward the Indian dugout.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed. After India's win, Indian players Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana were seen mimicking Abrar’s celebration, with Arshdeep later posting the clip online, captioned simply: “No context.”

Shikhar Dhawan, now 39 and mostly focused on broadcasting and mentoring roles, has not responded publicly to Abrar’s challenge. Known for his calm demeanour and off-field charm, Dhawan retired from international cricket last year, bowing out as one of India’s most consistent white-ball performers with 6793 runs in 167 ODIs and 1759 runs in 68 T20Is.

Meanwhile, fans from both sides of the border have flooded social media with memes, parody posters of an imagined "Boxing Bout: Dhawan vs Abrar," and debates on sportsmanship.

Whether a joke gone too far or simply spirited banter, Abrar Ahmed’s words have once again shown how, between India and Pakistan, even off-field remarks can turn into headline-making moments.