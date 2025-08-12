Johnny Depp's return as Jack Sparrow? Pirates of the Caribbean producer drops major hint

It has been more than eight years since the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth movie in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has now provided a major update on whether or not fans will get to see Johnny Depp in his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow again. Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow?(X/@PoppedNews)

Depp featured as Jack Sparrow for the first time in The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. This was followed by Dead Man’s Chest in 2006, At World’s End in 2007, On Stranger Tides in 2011, and Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday that he and Depp have had a conversation about the latter reprising his iconic role in the sixth installment. This comes after the producer said he was eager to rope in the City of Lies star for the film, despite Disney parting ways with him.

During his infamous trial with Amber Heard, the actor assumed that Disney might have cut ties with him, especially after the publication of a 2018 op-ed in which his former wife talked about being a victim of domestic abuse. However, the actress did not mention him by name.

Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow?

Bruckheimer told the outlet that Johnny Depp is open to the possibility of portraying the role of Jack Sparrow again. “If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it... It's all about what's on the page, as we all know,” he said.

Discussions regarding the sixth movie in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have been going on since 2019, but the makers have not shared any official updates. Fans would be excited to see Johnny Depp in his popular role again.

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp was joined by Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley, among others.

Earlier, Bruckheimer stated that the next project in the franchise would be a reboot, besides highlighting that he would still hope to see Captain Jack Sparrow make an appearance in it.

During the 2022 defamation trial, Depp mentioned in court that he would not be coming back even if they offered "$300 million and a million alpacas," as quoted by Heard's lawyer.

"That is true. There was a deep and distinct sense of feeling betrayed by the people that I've worked hard for," Depp responded.

FAQs

Is Johnny Depp going back to Jack Sparrow?

As of now, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

Who will play Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Rumors are doing the rounds that Johnny Depp might be back to play the iconic role.

Who was supposed to play Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp?

Several actors, including Hugh Jackman, Jim Carrey, and Robert De Niro, were considered for the role.