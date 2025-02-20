Sharon Osbourne says not letting Ozzy audition for Pirates of the Caribbean was her 'biggest mistake'

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon Osbourne has admitted that she regrets turning down an opportunity for her husband to appear in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Sharon Osbourne has revealed that her husband Ozzy Osbourne was asked to read for the role of JAck Sparrow's father in Pirates of the Carribean, which eventually was played by Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards

"You know the biggest mistake I did with Ozzy… He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I've never said this to anyone," she revealed on The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan on Wednesday.

"I said no. Now, wouldn't he have been perfect? Because when Johnny ... wanted Keith to be a pirate, you remember?" she told the frontman of the popular rock band Smashing Pumpkins .

The "Johnny" she referred to was Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow throughout the blockbuster franchise, beginning with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). The series went on to include Dead Man’s Chest (2006), At World’s End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The "Keith" mentioned was British rock band Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards, who took on the role of Sparrow’s father, Captain Teague, in At World’s End and On Stranger Tides.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films have collectively grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office. Beyond ticket sales, the franchise has also been a major success in merchandising. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in May that two new films set in the Pirates universe are currently in development.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ozzy confirmed that his final live performance will take place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5. The biggest headline of the event is the inclusion of Black Sabbath, who will take the stage for the first time since February 2017 and reunite in their original line-up for the first time since 2005.

Titled Back to the Beginning, the high-profile event will also feature performances from Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, alongside acts such as Pantera, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Alice in Chains, Halestorm and recent Grammy Award winners Gojira. Former Rage Against the Machine guitarist and songwriter Tom Morello will serve as the musical director for the show.

In an earlier interview, Sharon had explained that the show represents an opportunity for him to conclude a career that in recent years has been impacted by numerous cancellations and health setbacks.