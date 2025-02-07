Ozzy Osbourne admits he can’t walk ahead of his farewell gig: ‘I’m still alive’

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has disclosed that he is no longer able to walk as he prepares for what will be his final live performance. The 76-year-old made the revelation on his SiriusXM programme Ozzy’s Boneyard, where he discussed what fans might expect from his recently announced farewell concert. Ozzy Osbourne will be performing his last ever concert in Birmingham, UK

“I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive,” he said. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it,” he added.

On Wednesday, Ozzy confirmed that his final live performance will take place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5. The biggest headline of the event is the inclusion of Black Sabbath, who will take the stage for the first time since February 2017 and reunite in their original line-up for the first time since 2005.

Titled Back to the Beginning, the high-profile event will also feature performances from Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, alongside acts such as Pantera, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Alice in Chains, Halestorm and recent Grammy Award winners Gojira. Former Rage Against the Machine guitarist and songwriter Tom Morello will serve as the musical director for the show. In a press release, he described the event as being set to be “the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

The concert is also being positioned as a charitable event, with proceeds going to organisations such as Cure Parkinson’s, a UK charity dedicated to finding a cure for the disease Ozzy was diagnosed with in 2019.

Speaking to the BBC, Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon, explained that the show represents an opportunity for him to conclude a career that in recent years has been impacted by numerous cancellations and health setbacks.

“He’s doing great. He’s doing really great. He’s so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It’s exciting for everyone. Ozzy didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there’s been no full stop. This is his full stop,” she said.

In another interview with The Sun, Sharon reassured fans that, despite his health struggles, Osbourne would be ready for the much-anticipated performance.

“He’s very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson’s is a progressive disease. It’s not something you can stabilise. It affects different parts of the body, and it’s affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it’s ever been,” she said.