‘I have one kidney for sale’: Netizens can't keep calm after Black Sabbath confirm final performance with the OG lineup!

Fans have taken to social media in droves ever since it was confirmed that legendary metal band Black Sabbath’s original lineup will reunite for a grand farewell to iconic frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Titled Back to the Beginning, the all-day charity concert will see Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler, guitarist Tony Iommi, and drummer Bill Ward share the stage for the first time in 20 years at Birmingham’s Villa Park in England on 5th July. Black Sabbath’s original lineup will reunite for a grand farewell to iconic frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Black Sabbath tour 2024, Black Sabbath merch, Black Sabbath - Paranoid, Back to the beginning black sabbath, Black sabbath final show, Black Sabbath meaning, Black Sabbath singers in order, Black Sabbath - Iron Man, Black sabbath final concert tickets, Black Sabbath: The End of The End, Black Sabbath reunion, Black Sabbath controversy, Black Sabbath Season of the Dead, Black Sabbath 2013, Black Sabbath 2005 tour, Black Sabbath meaning, sabbath, Black sabbath final show, When did Ozzy leave Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath - Paranoid, Black Sabbath singers in order, Ozzy Osbourne net worth, Black Sabbath original members, Ozzy Osbourne date of birth

Since the announcement, fans of the band—and metal music in general—have flooded social media with their excitement. From celebrating the reunion of the original lineup to reacting to the impressive roster of other bands set to perform, the response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Osbourne will deliver his own short set before joining Black Sabbath to take his final bow with his bandmates. “It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

They won’t be doing it alone, either. The all-day event will feature performances from metal greats including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon. A special “supergroup” of musicians will also take the stage, featuring Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Duff McKagan and Slash of Guns N’ Roses, Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token II of Sleep Token, Papa V Perpetua of Ghost, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, and Wolfgang Van Halen. And this is just the beginning—more artists are expected to be announced in due course.

“This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever,” Morello, who also serves as the concert’s music director, said in a statement. All proceeds from the event will be donated to a selection of charities.

Formed in 1968, Black Sabbath is one of the most revered heavy metal bands of all time, selling over 75 million albums and producing iconic hits such as Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs, and Sweet Leaf. The Birmingham-based band’s many accolades include induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and three Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Osbourne was inducted as a solo artist into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year.

Over the past five decades, Black Sabbath’s lineup has frequently changed due to internal conflicts. Back to the Beginning marks the first time all four founding members will take the stage together since the band’s Ozzfest tour in 2005.