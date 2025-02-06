Black Sabbath to reunite for ‘final show’ with Metallica, Slayer, Pantera and more bands

The godfathers of metal are coming back for one last time. Legendary English band Black Sabbath will return to the stage for the first time in 20 years for their final act with all of its original members, including frontman Ozzy Osbourne. They will be joined by iconic rock and metal bands like Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and more. Here's all you need to know: Black Sabbath are returning to the stage for the first time in 20 years for their final act(Instagram/ Black Sabbath)

Black Sabbath to reunite for their final act in Birmingham

Black Sabbath will take their final bow at The Back to the Beginning show slated to take place at Villa Park in their home ground, Birmingham, England, on June 5. The heavy metal band, which was formed in 1968, shared the news in a statement released across their official social media platforms.

In addition to Osbourne, the band's founding members, who will reunite, are Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. The 76-year-old, who is known as the “Prince of Darkness,” will perform his own short set before being joined by his bandmates.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said in a statement shared on the band's Instagram page. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever,” he added.

The headlining acts for the “all-day event” include: Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

Other performers include: Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, Disturbed's David Draiman, Duff McKagan and Slash from Guns N' Roses, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Mike Bordin of Faith No More, Papa V Perpetua from Ghost, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token II, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Zakk Wylde, and Wolfgang Van Halen.

The band added that “all profits will go to the following charities: @CureParkinsons, Birmingham Childrens Hospital and Acorn Childrens Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.”