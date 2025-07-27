Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at London concert

Johnny Depp joined forces with rock legend Alice Cooper to pay tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne during a sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena on Friday night. Cooper, 77, paused his set to honor the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, who died on July 22 after years of health battles including a Parkinson’s diagnosis, People magazine reported. Johnny Depp joined Alice Cooper to pay tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne in London.(Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

“Even though everybody saw it coming with Ozzy, it just took our breath away when it happened,” DailyMail quoted Cooper as saying.

He added that the whole world was mourning Ozzy Osbourne’s demise.

Johnny Depp joins Alice Copper on stage

The crowd was left surprised when Johnny Depp, 62, walked on stage mid-performance, with guitar in hand. Depp, who is a longtime friend and bandmate of Cooper in Hollywood Vampires group, later performed Black Sabbath’s classic Paranoid.

Wearing an Ozzy T-shirt, Cooper said this song was a tribute to the deceased musician. The tribute concluded with Cooper raising his fist to the sky.

Also Read: Celebrity deaths 2025: Hulk Hogan, Anne Burrell, Ozzy Osbourne and more icons we lost this year

A night of rock and remembrance

The night was symbolic since Cooper was also celebrating the release of The Revenge of Alice Cooper, his first album with the original Alice Cooper band since 1973’s Muscle of Love. After the Osbourne tribute, Depp remained on the stage to perform the classic School’s Out with the original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith, and Michael Bruce.

According to People, Cooper in an earlier interview had said Ozzy Osbourne was a “lifer” in rock and added that he was a “very beloved character in rock”.

Tributes pour in for the icon

At the Wembley Stadium, Liam and Noel Gallagher also paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during their Oasis reunion show and dedicated their performance on Rock N Roll Star to the Prince of Darkness in front of a massive screen image of him, the DailyMail report stated.

Also Read: Why was Ozzy Osbourne known as Prince of Darkness? Here's how Black Sabbath star got his nickname

After his family announced Osbourne’s passing, several artists like Elton John, Gene Simmons, Yungblud, and Jason Momoa paid their tributes. His wife Sharon reportedly is considering a private family burial on their estate due to her own fragile health.

FAQs

Why did Johnny Depp join Alice Cooper on stage?

Depp made a surprise appearance at Cooper’s O2 Arena concert to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

When did Ozzy Osbourne die?

He passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

What song did Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp perform for Ozzy Osbourne?

They performed Black Sabbath’s iconic track “Paranoid.”

Were Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne close?

Yes, they shared a mutual respect and frequently performed on the same bills. Cooper described Ozzy as a fellow "lifer" in rock music.

Are Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper in a band together?

Yes, they are both members of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, alongside Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen.