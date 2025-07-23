Why was Ozzy Osbourne known as Prince of Darkness? Here's how Black Sabbath star got his nickname

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday morning at the age of 76. He was best known as the frontman of Black Sabbath, one of the most iconic heavy metal bands of all time. The late singer helped shape heavy metal as we know it today. Over the decades, he picked up a name that stuck almost as tightly as his stage presence, The Prince of Darkness. Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday morning at the age of 76.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

How did Ozzy Osbourne get his nickname?

Loudwire reports that the term Prince of Darkness goes way back. The Latin “princeps tenebrarum” appears in religious texts from as early as the 4th century and was later used by English poet John Milton in his epic Paradise Lost to refer to Satan.

But Ozzy Osbourne did not give himself that label. It took root in the early '70s, during Black Sabbath’s rise. When the band would play the ominous opening of their self-titled song Black Sabbath, the crowd’s reaction was often instant and intense.

“They thought we were Satan’s friends or something,” Ozzy told NME in 2016. “That’s when the whole Prince of Darkness s**t started. When people get excited about Halloween coming around each year, all I think is, ‘Well, we used to have Halloween every night,” he added.

What did Ozzy Osbourne think about the nickname?

By his own account, he did not take the nickname too seriously. In a 2013 interview with Broward New Times, he said, “It is a name. I didn’t wake up one morning and go, ‘You know what, I’m going to call myself...’ It started as a joke name really.”

Over time, though, the Prince of Darkness moniker became part of his brand. Between bat-biting incidents, gothic album covers, and wild stage antics, the title just seemed to fit.

FAQs:

1. How old was Ozzy Osbourne when he died?

The Black Sabbath frontman was 76 years old.

2. What caused Ozzy Osbourne’s death?

The family did not share a cause of death, but he had been dealing with serious health problems in recent years.

3. Why was Ozzy Osbourne called the Prince of Darkness?

The nickname came from Black Sabbath’s dark sound and themes, especially in early live shows.

4. Did Ozzy Osbourne have a solo career?

Yes, after leaving Black Sabbath, he released several successful solo albums.

5. Was Ozzy Osbourne still active in recent years?

Due to health issues, he had stepped back from performing, but he remained active in music and media.