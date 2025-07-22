Ozzy Osbourne cause of death: Black Sabbath singer dead at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76, his family confirmed. Real name John Michael Osbourne, the Aston, Birmingham native was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. However, in the statement released by his family, the cause of death of the legendary singer was not mentioned Ozzy Osbourne, the inconic Black Sabbath singer. (@OzzyOsbourne/X)

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the statement from his family read. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Called the 'Godfather of Metal,' Ozzy Osbourne's death comes just weeks after his farewell show with Black Sabbath on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham. As a special tribute to his enduring legacy in the Heavy Metal movement, Osbourne performed sitting on an iconic black throne.

Nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" for his dark, all-black stage presence with Black Sabbath, Osbourne was born in a working-class family on December 3, 1948. He left school at the age of 15 and did a number of odd jobs, ranging from factory work to running errands for others. He also spent some time in prison after being convicted of robbing an apparel shop.

His first foray into music happened through his friend, Geezer Butler, with whom he worked in a number of bands. One of the bands they founded, called Earth, was renamed to Black Sabbath in August 1966.

Tributes Pour In For The 'Prince Of Darkness'

Soon after his death, tributes poured in for Ozzy Osbourne, celebrating his life and legacy. Shabana Mahmood, an MP from Birmingham, where Osbourne was born and resided, remembered him as "one of the greatest gifts my city gave the world."

"An honour to have celebrated the extraordinary life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne just weeks ago," Mahmood wrote in a post on X.

"Devastated to hear the news of his death today. One of the greatest gifts my city gave the world.

Al Carns, the Labour Member of Parliament for Birmingham Selly Oak, also paid tribute to a "true Birmingham icon."

" I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne, a true Birmingham icon," he said on X. "Born and raised in Aston, Ozzy helped shape the sound of heavy metal with Black Sabbath and inspired generations around the world.

“His recent farewell performance at Villa Park was a powerful tribute to his legacy. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones - Birmingham has lost one of its greatest cultural figures.”