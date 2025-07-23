Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ozzy Osbourne children: All on Kelly, Aimee, Jack, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot Kingsley

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 12:13 am IST

Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. He is survived by wife Sharon Osbourne and his six children. He was previously married to Thelma Riley.

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath rocker, died on Monday at the age of 76.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76.(AP)
Singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76.(AP)

His family shared a statement, announcing his demise: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

He is survived by wife Sharon Osbourne and his six children. Ozzy and his first wife, Thelma Riley, had two biological children: Jessica Osbourne (born 1972) and Louis Osbourne (born 1975). Ozzy also adopted Elliot Kingsley (born 1966), Thelma’s son from a previous relationship.

With his second wife, Sharon Osbourne, he has three children: Aimee Osbourne (born 1983), Kelly Osbourne (born 1984), and Jack Osbourne (born 1985).

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Ozzy Osbourne children: All on Kelly, Aimee, Jack, Jessica, Louis, and Elliot Kingsley
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On