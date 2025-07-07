Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Sid Wilson during Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show| Watch

Kelly Osbourne is engaged - and the moment couldn’t have been more personal or rock ‘n’ roll. Slipknot’s Sid Wilson proposed to her on Saturday, July 5, during her father Ozzy Osbourne’s final show with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in England. A video posted on Instagram captured the moment. Wilson turned to Kelly and said, “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world.” Right then, Ozzy, 76, jumped in with a classic dad moment: “F--- off, you’re not marrying my daughter.” Kelly Osbourne is engaged to Sid Wilson.(Instagram/ Kelly Osbourne)

Wilson, unfazed, carried on. “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?” Kelly nodded yes, stunned, before wrapping him in a long hug. Friends and family, including Sharon and Jack Osbourne, cheered as the two embraced.

A bond that’s lasted decades

Kelly and Sid’s connection isn’t new. They met way back in 1999 when Slipknot was on the Ozzfest tour, which was founded by Kelly’s parents. Their friendship grew over the years, and in January 2022, they began dating.

That Valentine’s Day, Kelly posted a tribute to their longtime bond: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!... You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

According to People, Wilson also shared the moment with his own message: “There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo.”

Parenthood and a private journey

In May 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Kelly shared a photo of herself holding an ultrasound image and wrote, “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma… I am ecstatic!”

Their son, Sidney, arrived later that year. Although Kelly had hoped to keep his birth quiet for a while, Sharon spilt the news during an appearance on The Talk in early 2023. Kelly later confirmed it on Instagram Stories but said, “I am not ready to share him with the world," People reported.

She’s since shared glimpses into motherhood on The Osbournes podcast in 2023. “He's the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said. “I just love being a mom, it is everything to me," she added.

