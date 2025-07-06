Black Sabbath’s last ride with Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham: See their iconic tracks featured in video games

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath is underway in Birmingham. Over half a million people have tuned in to watch the ‘Prince of Darkness’ perform one last time on stage, the Independent reported. This marks the first time the original Black Sabbath band members have reunited in 20 years. For Ozzy Osbourne, the concert, called ‘Back to the Beginning’, goes back to his roots, quite literally. The concert venue, Villa Park, is near his childhood home in Aston. It’s not just Black Sabbath, other heavy metal groups like Metallica, Guns N Roses and Alice in Chains were also featured in the concert. Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath is taking place in Birmingham. Check out their top tracks featured in several video games.(@OzzyOsbourne/X)

Top Ozzy Osbourne songs in video games

While the concert may mark the end of Ozzy Osbourne’s career, the heavy metal legend’s influence extends far beyond music. Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s music have been featured in several video games. As per Meristation, here are the best tracks of the Crazy Train singer that have featured in video games:

Bark at the Moon in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Hellraiser in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Mr. Crowley in Brütal Legend

Crazy Train in Rock Band 3

Take What You Want by Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott in WWE 2K23

Top Black Sabbath songs in video games

Paranoid in Rock N’ Roll Racing

Heaven and Hell in Grand Theft Auto IV

Children Of The Grave in Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

Master of Reality in Brütal Legend

Why is Back to the Beginning Ozzy Osbourne's last concert?

The music icon has been battling health issues over the past few years, including Parkinson’s disease and emphysema, Billboard reported. This brings a sense of finality to Osbourne’s concert in his hometown. Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife and manager since he embarked on a solo career, has promised that “there’s no way on God’s Earth” there will be more concerts.

“We’re done,” she told Billboard. “I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I’m done. We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore.”

FAQ

What is the controversy with Paranoid and Black Sabbath?

The Black Sabbath track was accused of promoting suicide when it was first released.

What is the most popular Black Sabbath song?

For their fans, Paranoid, Iron Man, and War Pigs are some of the most popular Black Sabbath tracks.

Why did Ozzy Osbourne get kicked out of Black Sabbath?

He was removed from the group due to his drug-fueled behavior.