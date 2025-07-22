Johnny Depp teams up with Ridley Scott for graphic novel inspired by RL Stevenson's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is teaming up with filmmaker Ridley Scott for a bold new venture — a movie based on the upcoming graphic novel Hyde, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Hyde's artwork is modeled after Johnny Depp

The project, developed by Scott’s production company, will launch first as a graphic novel series this Halloween. According to a report in Variety, Johnny, Ridley, and Mechanical Cake will co-own the property, which reimagines the gothic tale from a fresh and sinister perspective. The story follows Mr. Hyde after he has overtaken his alter ego, Dr. Jekyll, and now roams the sewers of London, fully embracing his malevolent nature. With the help of a mysterious serum, Hyde begins transforming others into monstrous versions of himself.

Created by Jesse Negron, CEO of Mechanical Cake, the series will feature artwork modeled after the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who is also creatively involved in shaping the character and story. A film adaptation is in early development, with Johnny expected to star as Hyde.

“To build within the world of Robert Louis Stevenson’s masterful characters and to be welcomed into the vision of Ridley Scott… and inexplicably having the opportunity to explore, it’s surprising to me. And hopefully surprising to him. It’s insane and beautiful to receive that trust from Ridley. A master ,” Johnny said in a statement.

The first look at the graphic novel artwork confirms Johnny’s likeness in the role, with dark, atmospheric visuals that echo the project’s psychological themes. A preview of Hyde will be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con during a special panel. The event will feature Jesse Negron, Anthony Francisco, and others from both the comics and film worlds, discussing how the two mediums are coming together for this ambitious project.

With Johnny stepping into one of literature’s most iconic roles and Ridley Scott guiding the vision, Hyde promises to be a chilling fusion of graphic storytelling and cinematic depth.