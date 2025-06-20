Johnny Depp becomes Jack Sparrow again in surprise visit to kids' hospital in Spain; internet melts: 'Real life hero'

For a generation of moviegoers, Johnny Depp is Captain Jack Sparrow. He may have made some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, but it was Pirates of the Caribbean that made him a global superstar. This past week, Johnny returned to his iconic role, albeit not for the camera. The actor dressed up as the lovable pirate and surprised kids at Nino Jesus University Children's Hospital in Madrid. (Also read: Fans ‘barely’ recognise Johnny Depp after dramatic silver fox transformation) Johnny Depp dressed up as his Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow and visited a children's hospital.

Johnny Depp visits children's hospital in Spain

The Pirates of the Caribbean star donned his famous Jack Sparrow getup once again to pay kids at the Madrid-based hospital a visit on June 16, as he continues to spend time in Spain to film his newest project, Day Drinker, ANI reported.

Backgrid shared the first pictures of the 62-year-old actor from the hospital, interacting with terminally ill children in their hospital rooms. Many other pictures soon surfaced on social media. Fans were all hearts for Johnny's gesture, with many calling him a ‘real-life hero’. One tweet read, “He has a heart of gold”. Many others praised him for taking time out for a ‘sefless act with no publicity’.

This is not the first time that Johnny Depp has dressed up as Jack Sparrow and visited a children's hospital. In September 2024, the actor visited kids at Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastian, Spain, per the hospital's social media. The actor previously visited hospitals' children's wards as Jack Sparrow around the world, from Vancouver, Paris, London, and Brisbane, Australia, to several cities in the U.S.

About Jack Sparrow

Jack Sparrow was the protagonist in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Johnny first portrayed the pirate with a heart of gold in 2003's The Curse of the Black Pearl, which also starred Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. He then reprised the role in four more Pirates films: Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

