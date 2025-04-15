Fans ‘barely’ recognise Johnny Depp after dramatic silver fox transformation

Johnny Depp has shocked fans with a wild transformation for an upcoming film. On Monday, Lionsgate announced that production was underway for Day Drinker, a thriller directed by Marc Webb. It marks the 61-year-old actor's return to Hollywood following years of legal turmoil with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable with dramatic silver fox transformation for the upcoming film Day Drinker(Lionsgate/X)

Fans in awe over Johnny Depp's new silver fox look

In its announcement post on X, the studio shared an on-set photo of Depp in a dramatic new silver fox look. The Pirates of the Caribbean star traded his signature brown locks for grey and flaunted a matching beard. In the photo, he can be seen holding a drink in his hand while wearing a navy blue suit with a light blue shirt.

Depp also had striking blue contact lenses on for the film, in which he stars opposite Penelope Cruz. The first-look photos of Day Drinker quickly went viral, with fans sharing their reactions to the veteran actor's new look. “We are entering the Silver Fox era of Johnny Depp and I am here for it,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote on X, “Mr. Blue Eyes for this movie.” “Johnny is looking absolutely incredible,” a third user said, while a fourth noted, “Wow! Barely recognized him!” Yet another fan shared, “This photo is one of the best of him I have seen for a long time , my 89 year old mother says this man is gorgeous . Looking foreward to the film.”

Set to be released in 2026, Day Drinker revolves around a private yacht bartender, played by Madelyn Cline, who encounters a mysterious guest, played by Depp. The pair soon gets entangled with a criminal figure, portrayed by Cruz, which leads to a surprising connection between them, per Variety. Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle also star in the film.