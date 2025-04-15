Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fans ‘barely’ recognise Johnny Depp after dramatic silver fox transformation

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 15, 2025 10:19 PM IST

Johnny Depp leaves fans shocked with dramatic makeover for his Hollywood comeback in Marc Webb-directed thriller, Day Drinker

Johnny Depp has shocked fans with a wild transformation for an upcoming film. On Monday, Lionsgate announced that production was underway for Day Drinker, a thriller directed by Marc Webb. It marks the 61-year-old actor's return to Hollywood following years of legal turmoil with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable with dramatic silver fox transformation for the upcoming film Day Drinker(Lionsgate/X)
Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable with dramatic silver fox transformation for the upcoming film Day Drinker(Lionsgate/X)

Fans in awe over Johnny Depp's new silver fox look

In its announcement post on X, the studio shared an on-set photo of Depp in a dramatic new silver fox look. The Pirates of the Caribbean star traded his signature brown locks for grey and flaunted a matching beard. In the photo, he can be seen holding a drink in his hand while wearing a navy blue suit with a light blue shirt.

Depp also had striking blue contact lenses on for the film, in which he stars opposite Penelope Cruz. The first-look photos of Day Drinker quickly went viral, with fans sharing their reactions to the veteran actor's new look. “We are entering the Silver Fox era of Johnny Depp and I am here for it,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote on X, “Mr. Blue Eyes for this movie.” “Johnny is looking absolutely incredible,” a third user said, while a fourth noted, “Wow! Barely recognized him!” Yet another fan shared, “This photo is one of the best of him I have seen for a long time , my 89 year old mother says this man is gorgeous . Looking foreward to the film.”

Set to be released in 2026, Day Drinker revolves around a private yacht bartender, played by Madelyn Cline, who encounters a mysterious guest, played by Depp. The pair soon gets entangled with a criminal figure, portrayed by Cruz, which leads to a surprising connection between them, per Variety. Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle also star in the film.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Fans ‘barely’ recognise Johnny Depp after dramatic silver fox transformation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On