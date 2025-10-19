Five MTV channels will cease broadcasting at the end of this year, reports The Guardian. After the shutdowns begin in the UK and Ireland, the rest of Europe, Brazil, France, Poland, and Asia will follow suit. However, the flagship channel, MTV HD, which mainly broadcasts reality programs like Catfish, The Hills, and Geordie Shore, will remain functional. Paramount confirms MTV shutdowns after Dec 31, ending decades of music TV nostalgia(X/ MTV)

Five MTV channels to close operations

According to The Guardian, Paramount has decided to close MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live worldwide after December 31. As per a BBC report, this move is a response to a shift in viewing habits, which underlines the finding that, in today’s time, people largely consume music videos on YouTube and social media platforms rather than television.

Simone Angel, a former MTV VJ, weighed in on the matter for BBC News. As this marks the end of an era, Angel said she was “sad” and “in disbelief”. “I know it's been a long time coming,” she said.

The music community on the shutdown of MTV channels

Musician Hannah Diamond mourned MTV’s decline over the years. She said MTV turned into “more of a nostalgic memory” in the last few years. “It hasn’t been part of the conversation for such a long time that it really doesn’t surprise me that they’re ending it,” Diamond told The Guardian.

As per the outlet, the shuttering of MTV’s music platforms raises questions about a music video’s ability to enhance promotion and expression in today’s industry.

Jennifer Byrne, head of development at Academy Films, told the outlet that “labels aren’t as willing” to invest in music videos like they once did. Meanwhile, Iris Luz, a London-based director who worked with PinkPantheress and George Riley, commented on how labels were reducing their budget for music videos. Luz said music videos have now become “vehicles for relatability” and a marketing tool that “makes (a viewer) want to buy into the artist”.

FAQs

What are the MTV channels that Paramount is shutting down?

Paramount has decided to shut down five MTV channels: MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

Which MTV channel will remain in operation after December 31?

MTV HD will remain operational after December 31.

When was MTV launched in the United States?

MTV was launched in the United States on August 1, 1981.