SNL Season 51 hosts and musical guests: From Sabrina Carpenter to Glen Powell

Saturday Night Live (SNL) has released the list of hosts and musical guests that will be gracing its 51st season. Miles Teller will appear on November 1 with Brandi Carlile on musical duty. Teller will be hosting for the second time after his successful run in 2022, USA Today reported. New cast members such as comedians Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan and Veronika Slowikowska have joined the show as well. SNL Season 51 hosts and musical guests revealed: Sabrina Carpenter to Glen Powell and Miles Teller(REUTERS)

When it comes to dazzling superstars, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is also set to perform as both the host and musical guest on October 18. Comedian Nikki Glaser with Sombr, and Teller’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell, along with Back to Friends singer and musician Olivia Dean, will also grace SNL Season 51.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 recap

Bad Bunny hosted the premiere of the season, marking the 50th anniversary of the NBC sketch comedy show. Doja Cat also appeared on SNL for the first time in the same episode. Not just that, Amy Poehler returned to the show for an episode, which also featured cameos by Seth Meyers and Tina Fey.

SNL adds new writers

According to a Variety report, ahead of SNL Season 51, the show added seven new writers, including actor-writer Jack Bensinger, comic Maddie Wiener and writer-comedian Claire McFadden. Stand-up comic Jo Sunday, actor and writer Rachel Pegram, as well as newcomers Maxwell Gay and Tucker Flodman from The Harvard Lampoon, joined the show.

SNL was in the news earlier this year for the exit of several prominent cast members such as Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim. Talking about the exit of these cast members, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels told Entertainment Tonight that "it's always hard when people leave," but added that change is “good for the show”. He later explained, “And the people that we're bringing in, I'm really excited about.”

FAQs:

At what time can I watch SNL?

New SNL episodes are out at 11:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time) on Saturdays in the US.

Will Sabrina Carpenter appear on SNL Season 51?

Yes, the Espresso singer will host the October 18 episode and also perform.

Will Glen Powell and Miles Teller appear together on SNL Season 51?

No, the actors will appear in separate episodes.