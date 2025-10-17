George Strait returns to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium for first time in 25 years: Tickets, show dates and venues

George Strait is headed back to Clemson's Memorial Stadium in 2026 - more than 25 years after his last show there. The country legend announced on Instagram that he will return to Memorial Stadium - better known as Death Valley - for a one-night concert on May 2, 2026. The show will feature Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores, and tickets go on sale October 31. George Strait to return to Clemson Stadium for the first time in 25 years

Strait returns to Clemson's Memorial Stadium after 25 years

It is a full-circle moment for Strait, who last performed at the South Carolina venue in 1999, when the place was still rocking from his Chevy Truck Music Festival days. That tour - a sponsorship-heavy staple of the late ’90s - included a long list of future stars like Kenny Chesney, The Chicks, and Tim McGraw, as reported by Billboard.

Now, more than two decades later, Strait is going back - same stadium, same country roots - but a much bigger crowd waiting.

George Strait’s record-breaking crowds

In recent years, Strait has slowed things down, limiting himself to just a few stadium shows every spring and summer. He shared stages with Chris Stapleton during his 2024 and 2025 runs, packing in crowds that other artists could only dream of. One of those, at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, made history - 110,905 fans, the biggest single-ticket concert in US history at the time, per Billboard.

That record stood until Zach Bryan broke it this year at Michigan Stadium, drawing more than 112,408 fans. But still, it is hard to imagine anyone topping Strait’s crowd energy - especially when he returns to Clemson, where fans have waited more than two decades to hear him again.

Fans hope Clemson is just the start of another tour run

The 2026 Clemson Memorial Stadium date is the only one confirmed so far, though fans are already speculating about more. Strait dropped a nostalgic Instagram post earlier this week - a throwback poster from his 1999 tour - and fans took it as a hint that another multi-city run could be in the works.

For now, there is plenty on Strait’s calendar. He will receive Kennedy Center Honors this December in Washington, D.C., and is set to be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame in early 2026.

FAQs:

When is George Strait performing at Clemson Stadium?

The concert is set for May 2, 2026, at Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium.

Who will join George Strait at the Clemson show?

He will be joined by Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores as supporting acts.

When do tickets for the Clemson concert go on sale?

Tickets will be available starting October 31, 2025.

Is George Strait planning a full 2026 tour?

So far, Clemson is the only announced date, but fans expect more shows after his nostalgic social media tease.