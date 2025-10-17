Who was John Wayne Gacy? Killer Clown's final moments, last words and execution

John Wayne Gacy, one of America’s most infamous serial killers, was convicted in 1980 for murdering 33 boys and young men between 1972 and 1978. Known publicly as a friendly community figure who performed as ‘Pogo the Clown’ at local events, John Wayne led a double life as a predator who lured victims to his home before assaulting and killing them. John Wayne Gacy, also known as Killer Clown, was convicted for killing over 33 boys and young men in the 1970s. (YouTube/ Netflix)

The murders revealed how societal prejudices and a lack of police coordination allowed him to evade arrest for years, per Netflix's Tudum. His story was later revisited in Netflix’s documentary Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, which featured a never-before-heard audio from the killer himself.

How did John Wayne Gacy die?

After being found guilty of 33 murders, Gacy was sentenced to death in March 1990. He spent 14 years on death row at Illinois’ Stateville Correctional Center before being executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, at the age of 52, reported People.

However, his execution did not go as planned. The process took 18 minutes, nearly four times longer than expected due to a blockage in the intravenous line that delivered the chemicals. The sequence of drugs included one to render him unconscious, one to stop his breathing, and another to stop his heart.

Before his execution, Gacy was allowed a final meal, and he reportedly had requested a bucket of KFC chicken, 12 fried prawns, a pound of strawberries, French fries and a Diet Coke.

John Wayne Gacy’s last words

Before Gacy was administered the lethal injection, he uttered his infamous final words: “kiss my a**.” Gacy, who worked at KFC and came to be known as the 'Killer Clown', showed no remorse for his crimes even in his final moments.

According to Tudum, in previously unreleased recordings, which featured in the Netflix documentary, Gacy was heard questioning whether he was supposed to feel guilty since everyone claimed he was guilty (of murders). “I don’t. I have no remorse,” Gacy can be heard saying.

Media documentation of John Wayne Gacy’s crimes

Numerous films and documentaries have been based on the crimes committed by Gacy. Apart from Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, Peacock released John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise in 2021 and Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy in 2024, featuring actor Michael Chernus as Gacy.

FAQs:

When did John Wayne Gacy die?

He was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994.

How old was Gacy at the time of his death?

He was 52 years old.

What was his final meal?

His last meal was a bucket of KFC chicken, 12 fried prawns, a pound of strawberries, fries, and a Diet Coke.