Watch | The Beast In Me trailer: Matthew Rhys, Claire Danes star in Netflix thriller

The highly anticipated trailer of Netflix’s eight-episode series, The Beast In Me, has finally been released, featuring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys playing a game of “cat and mouse.” The Beast In Me to come out on Netflix on November 13. (YouTube)

Helmed by Antonio Campos, the story revolves around Nile Jarvis, portrayed by Rhys, a real estate tycoon who is accused of killing his wife. Danes essays the role of Aggie Wiggs, described as a “grieving author”, according to Netflix's Tudum.

When Jarvis moves into Wiggs' neighborhood, things take a different turn as she decides to write a book on Jarvis and his case. The series is all set to come out on November 13.

The Beast In Me trailer out

The official logline of the 8-episode series reads, “Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis, a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

It adds, “At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth, chasing his demons while fleeing her own, in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Check out the trailer here:

Netizens react to The Beast In Me trailer

Fans have lauded the trailer of the Netflix series on YouTube. “Claire is incredible at playing unstable,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Homeland and The Americans are my all-time favorite shows! So thrilled to see both these actors again.”

“Brittany Snow, Claire Danes, Natalie Morales, Matthew Rhys. From the team of Homeland? Looks so good,” a third person added.

One person even praised the makers for the cast of the series, stating that this “has to be a great watch.”

The cast of The Beast In Me

Apart from Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, the cast members include Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Banks, Tim Guinee, Will Brill, Bill Irwin, David Lyons among others.

