Knight of Cups: Netflix streaming underrated Christian Bale starrer this week

Millions of Christian Bale’s fans around the world know the actor for his classic portrayal of Batman or Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. But there is one particular movie in the 51-year-old's filmography that is counted among one of his most underrated works. In 2015, the English actor joined hands with filmmaker Terrence Malick for romance-drama Knight of Cups, which is now available for streaming on Netflix. Christian Bale in Knight of Cups (2015)

Knight of Cups: What to know?

The plot of the movie revolves around an aimless LA-based screenwriter who is wandering in search of “something missing,” while reflecting on his past relationships, especially with women.

Alongside Christian Bale, the movie features several other A-listers like Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Nick Kroll, and Antonio Banderas.

The title of the movie has been taken from a deck of tarot cards, and includes other references like The Moon, The Handman and The Judgement from major and minor arcana of a tarot deck for its characters.

Bale stars as the Knight of Cups in the movie. With no defined structure, it has been divided into 10 parts and has a philosophically rigorous approach, presenting multiple different ideas all at once.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham gets real in Netflix docuseries; reveals struggles with bullying, body image, motherhood

Malick’s filmmaking, critical appreciation

Knight of Cups includes scenes from the protagonist's dreams, drug experiences, memories and reality, thus creating a mystery for the audiences to unfold while they hold on to their guesses. A reflection of Malick’s personality, Knight of Cups takes an overused premise and gives it a whole new makeover.

Art connoisseurs might find a poetic sense in the tone of the movie. For this major project, Malick was inspired by some religious texts like Christian allegory The Pilgrim’s Progress and a hint of Dante’s mode of expression, thus linking the narrative with a tarot deck. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Netflix unveils TV gaming: How to play, what's available and more

FAQ:

Is Christian Bale famous?

Yes, Christian Bale is popular for his commendable acting skills in Hollywood movies.

Was Christian Bale in The American Psycho?

Yes, Christian Bale was the lead in The American Psycho.

Is Terrence Malick American?

Yes, Terrence Malick was born in Ottawa. He is an American filmmaker.