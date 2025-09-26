Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition deliveries begin. Here's what's special about it

Mahindra recently introduced the BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV, and deliveries for the exclusive model have now begun. Launched as a tribute to DC’s iconic superhero, the Dark Knight, this limited-run SUV was restricted to just 999 units, making it one of the most collectable EVs in India. It is priced at ₹27.79 lakh ex-showroom and is already sold out. Based on the Pack Three trim, the Batman Edition combined striking design upgrades, superhero-inspired details, and premium finishes inside the cabin, all while retaining the strong performance and long range of the standard BE 6. With deliveries now underway, the BE 6 Batman Edition has officially hit Indian roads. Here's what is different with the special edition. Get Launch Updates on Mahindra Ekuv100 Notify me Notify me Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition only gets cosmetic changes over the standard model.

Satin Black finish with exclusive Batman styling

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition featured a Satin Black paint scheme with bold Batman graphics on the front doors. At the back, a “BE 6 × The Dark Knight” badge set it apart from the standard model. The SUV also rode on redesigned 20-inch alloy wheels, while Alchemy Gold accents were applied to suspension components for a more aggressive and sporty stance.

Bat logos across the exterior

Mahindra went all out with the superhero theme, adding Bat emblems across the SUV’s exterior. They appeared on the hubcaps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, and rear window. A large red Bat symbol was also stamped on the Infinity Roof, while carpet lamp projectors illuminated the Bat logo onto the ground whenever the doors were opened.

Premium interior with gold accents

Inside the Batman Edition, Mahindra offered a mix of suede and leather upholstery with contrasting sepia gold stitching. The dashboard carried a brushed Alchemy Gold “Batman Edition” plaque with a unique serial number for each SUV. The cockpit also featured a gold halo trim around the driver’s area, reinforcing the limited-edition appeal.

Themed controls and unique cabin touches

The cabin further differentiated itself with gold accents on the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and electronic parking brake. Bat symbols were integrated into the Boost button, seatbacks, and interior tags, while the passenger-side dashboard carried a custom Batman pinstripe graphic. Even the infotainment system booted up with a superhero-themed animation, and the EV featured exterior sound effects inspired by the Batmobile.

Same EV powertrain as standard BE 6

Mechanically, the Batman Edition remained unchanged from the standard Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three. It packed a 79 kWh battery, delivering up to 682 km of range on a single charge. The powertrain produced 285 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while fast-charging support of up to 175 kW DC allows the battery to charge from 20–80 % in just 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition price and availability

The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition price was set at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). With deliveries now underway, the SUV has already reached customers in India, coinciding with International Batman Day 2025. Limited to only 999 units, this special edition blends the thrill of electric mobility with the legacy of Gotham’s protector, making it one of the most unique EVs on the market.