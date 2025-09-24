Mahindra announces festive benefits worth up to 2.56 lakh on SUVs

Mahindra & Mahindra has rolled out special festive offers across its SUV lineup, providing customers with savings that go beyond the recent GST relief. Under this limited-period scheme, buyers can avail total benefits of up to ₹2.56 lakh on select models. Personalised Offers on Mahindra Thar ROXX Check Offers Check Offers Mahindra Thar Roxx gets benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 apart from GST benefit.

The campaign, themed “Everyone said GST. We said More,” highlights Mahindra’s decision to extend additional discounts and benefits alongside GST-linked price reductions.

Thar Roxx: New ex-showroom price starts at ₹12.25 lakh. Customers can save up to ₹1.33 lakh in GST benefits, along with additional benefits of up to ₹20,000.

XUV700: Available from ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), with GST savings up to ₹1.43 lakh and additional benefits worth up to ₹81,000.

Bolero Neo: Starting at ₹8.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV offers GST savings up to ₹1.27 lakh and additional benefits of up to ₹1.29 lakh.

The total benefits vary depending on the model and variant chosen. Mahindra has positioned this offer as a way to make its SUVs more attractive during the festive season, appealing to both urban and rural buyers.

Mahindra assures warranty on vehicles running E20 fuel

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that it will fully honour all warranty commitments for vehicles running on E20 fuel. The company has issued an advisory to both customers and dealers, reassuring that older Mahindra models will continue to remain covered under the official warranty period. It also emphasised that its engines comply with current gasoline standards and can be “operated safely” with E20 fuel.

According to Mahindra, all vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2025, have been specifically calibrated for E20 fuel to maintain optimum acceleration and fuel efficiency. For vehicles produced earlier, the automaker noted there may be a slight variation in performance, depending on driving behaviour. However, it underlined that these models remain “completely safe to drive” with the new blend.

What is E20 fuel?

E20 fuel is essentially petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. While many users have reported a decline in fuel efficiency by as much as 15–20 per cent, along with concerns over ethanol’s corrosive impact on engines and internal components over time, the central government has refuted these claims. According to official testing agencies, the government maintains that the E20 blend does not affect vehicle life and that the actual drop in fuel efficiency is limited to just 1–2 per cent.