BSA Motorcycles launches festive Navratri offer on Gold Star 650: Pre-GST 2.0 prices for first 500 buyers

BSA Motorcycles has announced a special festive offer on its flagship Gold Star 650, giving the first 500 customers an opportunity to purchase the motorcycle at pre-GST 2.0 prices. Alongside the price benefit, buyers will also receive an exclusive limited-edition “Goldie kit” worth ₹5,900. Personalised Offers on BSA Gold Star 650 Check Offers Check Offers BSA Motorcycles offers festive deal on Gold Star 650, allowing first 500 buyers to purchase at pre-GST prices and receive a limited-edition kit worth ₹ 5,900.

The initiative comes in response to the recent GST revision, which raised taxes on motorcycles above 350 cc from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. While many premium brands have already hiked prices, BSA is absorbing the impact to make its motorcycles more accessible.

Under the offer, the Gold Star is priced from ₹3.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for Highland Green and Insignia Red, going up to ₹3.44 lakh for the Legacy Sheen Silver. The limited-edition accessory kit includes a touring windscreen, pillion backrest, metal exhaust shield, and rear rail.

(Also read: KTM announces GST benefits of upto ₹20,000)

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, said, “By holding our prices steady post-GST 2.0 for our first 500 buyers and pairing it with our festive initiative, we invite more enthusiasts to embrace the Gold Star lifestyle without compromise.”

The Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 45 bhp and 55 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and equipped with features such as assist and slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, and a double-cradle chassis.

BSA has also rolled out finance schemes with interest rates starting at 5.99 per cent, zero down payment, and loan tenures of up to six years. Deliveries are available across its 400+ dealerships nationwide.

Backed by the Jawa Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme, the Gold Star comes with a 4-year/50,000 km warranty, roadside assistance, and extended coverage options.

BSA Scrambler 650 launched in UK

BSA expanded its 650 lineup with the launch of the Scrambler 650 in the UK market. It is priced at GBP 5,999, which roughly translates to around ₹7 lakh. The model was first showcased Birmingham Motorcycle Show last year and is the new flagship model for the BSA brand. The Scrambler 650 sits above the Goldstar 650. As of now, there is no timeline on the launch of the Scrambler 650 in India.

The Scrambler 650 carries a more contemporary design compared to the Gold Star 650. It features a sleek LED headlamp up front, rugged fork gaiters, a beak-style front mudguard, and wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The 12-litre fuel tank complements its purposeful stance, while the wider handlebar not only offers better leverage but also helps reduce strain on the rider’s wrists, making it more comfortable for long rides.