KTM announces GST benefits of upto 20,000

KTM India has announced a significant price reduction across its popular Duke and Adventure line-up, passing on the full GST benefit to customers. Buyers can now avail savings of up to ₹20,000 depending on the model. The KTM 160 Duke is available in india with 3 colour options, inlcuding Electric Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte

The new pricing makes KTM’s streetfighters and adventure bikes more accessible, aligning with the brand’s “Ready to Race” philosophy while strengthening its competitive edge in the premium motorcycle segment.

Updated KTM Price List (Effective 21st September 2025):

KTM 160 Duke: Reduced from ₹1.84 lakh to ₹1.70 lakh

KTM 200 Duke: Reduced from ₹2.07 lakh to ₹1.91 lakh

KTM 250 Duke: Reduced from ₹2.30 lakh to ₹2.12 lakh

KTM 250 Adventure: Reduced from ₹2.60 lakh to ₹2.40 lakh

The most affordable entry into KTM’s performance portfolio, the 160 Duke, now starts at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the 250 Adventure receives the highest price cut of ₹20,000, making it an attractive option for riders looking for a capable touring machine at a lower price point.

KTM absorbs GST impact

KTM has also announced a strategic move to maintain affordability across its range in India. Despite the recent GST hike on motorcycles above 350cc to 40%, KTM has decided to absorb the additional cost, ensuring that its flagship 390 Duke, RC 390, and 390 Adventure remain at their current ex-showroom prices. This comes as a major relief for enthusiasts ahead of the festive season.

Reinforcing its strong footprint in India’s premium motorcycle market, KTM continues to deliver on its promise of “Ready to Race” performance. Speaking on the announcement, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking Business Unit, highlighted that KTM’s commitment lies in keeping performance motorcycling accessible, while building on the trust of its half a million Indian customers.