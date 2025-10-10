Netflix unveils TV gaming: How to play, what's available and more

At the October 8 Bloomberg Screentime Conference, Greg Peters, co-CEO of Netflix, announced that the streaming giant is officially letting its users play games on their smart TVs. He explained that the company was looking at “social gaming experience” as one of the areas that shows up on your TV. Netflix officially launched TV gaming. Here are five big interactive titles you can play using your phone.(Getty Images via AFP)

A feature made for family nights and hangouts

Netflix's new TV gaming feature marks a major step forward from mobile to living room screens. Early whispers of Netflix’s plan surfaced when the company launched its iOS game controller app, but news around TV compatibility went quiet for months, until now.

The update finally delivers what many subscribers had been expecting - gaming beyond phones and tablets. Netflix's gaming business head Alain Tascan told Bloomberg that they must include games “to entertain the world." The company clearly wants these titles to bring households together, and, crucially, keep them using Netflix.

How to play Netflix games on your TV?

Starting this week, subscribers can open the Netflix app, click the new “Games” tab and pick a title from the lineup. The games are designed for family nights, friend hangouts, or anyone looking for something to do between binge sessions. Users will simply need to connect their phones to play the games.

Netflix games you can play on TV

The first wave of games includes five titles that are made for living-room entertainment.

Boggle Party: a game where eight players race to find words from scrambled letters.

LEGO Party!: the game pits four players against each other in quick challenges.

Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends: a deception game where one player secretly does not know the topic, and everyone else tries to catch them.

Pictionary: Game Night: the game brings out your inner artist.

Tetris Time Warp: the game lets players compete for high scores.

Why Netflix is taking gaming more seriously

Industry watchers see this as Netflix taking gaming more seriously. Since launching mobile games four years ago, the company has dabbled with various genres but never found its big moment. Group games, though, might be the answer. They are easy, social, and replayable- everything Netflix wants in its next growth area.

The games are available on select TVs in certain regions, but more devices are expected to support the new feature soon. Netflix says expansion is already underway, but there is no confirmed date as to when the new gaming feature will roll out globally.

FAQs:

Can I play Netflix games on my TV now?

Yes. Netflix has begun rolling out its gaming feature for smart TVs, allowing users to play select games using their phone as a controller.

What games are currently available?

Five titles are available at launch: Boggle Party, LEGO Party!, Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends, Pictionary: Game Night, and Tetris Time Warp.

How do I access the games on Netflix?

Open the Netflix app on your smart TV, go to the “Games” tab, choose a title, and use your phone as a controller.

Is Netflix TV gaming available everywhere?

Not yet. The feature is currently live only in select regions and will gradually expand to more countries and devices in the coming months.