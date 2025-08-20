Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: Release date, plot, characters and more

The Dark Knight is returning to the world of LEGO with a brand new game. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was announced live on Gamescom Opening Night, and fans are already excited about it. The game is created by TT Games, who are the creators of everyone's favorite games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight drops in 2026.(X/@LEGODCGame)

All about LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

As per the official Lego Batman page, “LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a brand-new open world action-adventure videogame that invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the hero of Gotham City, inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, and jam-packed with Batman nostalgia, DC lore, and TT Games’ signature brand of fun-filled LEGO humor.”

Players will explore the LEGO Batman game for the first time in fully open-world Gotham City. You can drive the Batmobile, complete the mission in different districts, and interact with heroes and villains. The combat system is inspired by the Batman Arkham series, which makes the game a perfect blend of LEGO fun and action-packed gameplay.

A star-studded cast

The game’s story begins with a young Bruce Wayne training a new League of Shadows. Along the way, he is joined by allies like Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul. Players will also face Gotham’s most iconic villains, including The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, and Bane, who is voiced by actor Matt Berry.

Playable characters

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature seven playable characters, including Batman, Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul. Each character is equipped with unique skills, combos, and gadgets – like Batman’s Batclaw, Jim Gordon’s foam sprayer, Robin’s line launcher, and Catwoman’s whip.

DC’s endorsement

Jim Lee, DC’s President and Chief Creative Officer, praised the project in an official statement and said, “This game brings together nearly every facet of Batman’s legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman.”

Key features

Open-world Gotham to explore freely.

Batmobile driving across the city.

Arkham-style combat with Lego humor.

Large cast of playable heroes and villains.

Storyline connecting Batman’s past, allies, and rogues’ gallery.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be available on:

Nintendo Switch 2

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date

An exact release date has not yet been confirmed, but the game is expected to launch in 2026.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is developing the game?

TT Games, the studio famous for Lego Star Wars and other Lego titles.

Q2: Will it feature Batman’s allies?

Yes, characters like Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Catwoman are included.

Q3: Is this game connected to the Arkham series?

Not directly, but the combat system is inspired by the Arkham games.