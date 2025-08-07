Robert Pattinson’s The Batman II to begin filming in 2026: Release date, plot and more

Robert Pattinson is all set to return as Bruce Wayne in The Batman II, scheduled to hit the theatres on October 1, 2027. A letter that was received by Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholders officially confirmed that Matt Reeves’ The Batman II will begin filming this spring. Shooting of The Batman Part 2 will begin this spring(X/@Batman)

Since the release and commercial success of The Batman in 2022, DC fans have been waiting for the second installment of the Matt Reeves-directed movie. “The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring among several other projects in development,” the shareholder note received by Deadline read.

The Batman II production

According to the Production List, The Batman II has already entered pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026, at Warner Bros. Studios in London.

While Robert Pattinson, 39, will reprise his role as the Dark Knight of Gotham, director Reeves has confirmed that Colin Farrell, 49, will return as the villain Penguin in the upcoming movie. Barry Keoghan, 32, will also reprise his role as the iconic Joker in The Batman Part 2.

In The Batman, the Riddler’s bombs destroy the seawall and devastatingly flood Gotham. As Production List reports, The Batman Part 2 will chiefly focus on Gotham’s recovery from the flood in the first installment.

And while we are at it, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that James Gunn is already “preparing to write the next installment in the Super family”. Gunn’s Superman, which was released in July, has already earned $560M worldwide.

The Batman Part II plot and cast

The second part of the Batman franchise could follow the aftermath of the floods unleashed by the Riddler. The plot could also follow up from the TV series The Penguin, which explored the origins of Oswald Cobblepot and how he became one of Gotham’s biggest criminals.

As of now, Robert Pattinson is set to return as the Caped Crusader. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin, Deadline reported. There is no confirmation on whether Cristin Milioti, who played the role of Sofia Falcone, Catwoman’s half-sister, will return. At the end of The Penguin, she was back in Arkham Asylum due to The Penguin’s plot.

There is no confirmation on whether Zoe Kravitz, who played Catwoman, and Barry Keoghan, who made a brief appearance as The Joker, will reprise their roles, Empire reported. As of now, there are no details about which villains could feature in the new Batman movie.

FAQs:

Is there going to be a Batman Part 2?

Yes, The Batman Part 2 is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 1, 2027. According to Deadline, the filming of the movie will begin this spring.

Who will be the villain in Batman Part 2?

As of now, Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan will play the antagonists against Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Will Ferrell will return as Penguin, and Keoghan will reprise his role as the notorious Joker.

Why is Batman Part 2 taking so long?

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films are currently occupied with several projects, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. As a result, it is taking them some time to get The Batman Part 2 done and out.

Who will play the Joker in Batman 2?

Barry Keoghan will return as the Joker in The Batman Part 2.