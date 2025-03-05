Robert Pattinson says he is ‘going to be f**king old' by the time The Batman II goes on floors

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is just as impatient as fans when it comes to the production of The Batman Part II. With the highly anticipated sequel facing multiple delays, even he isn't sure when filming will begin. When asked about it, he didn’t hold back: "I f**king hope so." Originally scheduled for 2025, The Batman II was delayed to release in 2026 and now to 2027.

Speaking with his co-star Naomi Ackie, during an interview, for Hero Magazine, Pattinson joked about how long the wait has been, laughing as he said, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f**king old Batman by the sequel." He added, "I'm 38. I'm old," before Naomi quickly dismissed that claim as "bulls**t." So, Pattinson continued, "I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit."

Since its official announcement at CinemaCon in April 2022, Warner Bros. has repeatedly pushed back the sequel. Originally scheduled for 2025, it was delayed to 2026 and now to 2027. James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, addressed the situation on Threads, explaining, "The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script... [director] Matt [Reeves] is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

Reeves in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, had given fans a sneak peak into the possible story line of the upcoming sequel.

"We've given big parts of what we've written so far to DC and they know what we're doing," hinting at a time jump in The Batman Part II following the first film and The Penguin TV series. As for Colin Farrell's character, he teased, "Oz does become one of the entry points into the movie. I can't tell you where it goes from there, except to say that we're super excited about it," he had said.