Man vs Baby: Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix with new comedy this December

Netflix recently released the first look at Man vs Baby, a new comedy starring Rowan Atkinson. This show is a follow-up to his 2022 hit series, Man vs Bee, and it is set to premiere on December 11, 2025. Man vs Baby: Rowan Atkinson's new holiday comedy will be released on this date. Check first look here(X/@NetflixUK)

Atkinson plays Trevor Bingley again, a man who always ends up in trouble. In the first show, he tried to protect a big house but spent the whole time fighting a tiny bee. This time, Trevor just wants a quiet Christmas, but nothing goes the way he hopes.

A quiet job turns into chaos

According to Netflix’s story summary, “After a job looking after a high-tech mansion ended in disaster thanks to an irritating insect, Trevor Bingley has left the stressful world of housesitting for the quieter life of a school caretaker. That is, until a tempting offer to watch a luxury London penthouse over Christmas proves too hard to resist.”

But his peace is short-lived. “On the last day of term, when no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus from the school nativity, Trevor finds himself with another undersized and very unexpected companion,” the description continues. “With a penthouse to protect and a baby to burp, will Trevor be able to have the calm Christmas he hopes for, or will everything fall apart?”

A funny and festive return

New photos show Atkinson feeding two babies at once, standing beside a huge Christmas tree, and serving Christmas dinner. The show also stars Alanah Bloor as Maddy, Trevor’s daughter, as per The Mirror. She replaces India Fowler, who played the role before.

The four-part series was written by Atkinson and Will Davies, who also worked together on Johnny English. It is directed by David Kerr and produced by HouseSitter Productions.

Netflix says the show is “a lighthearted and family-friendly holiday story about responsibility, chaos, and laughter.” Atkinson, best known for Mr. Bean and Love Actually, brings his classic silent humor and expressive style back to screens, just in time for Christmas.

