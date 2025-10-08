What is ‘fox eyes’ surgery? Influencer dies after viral cosmetic procedure

Brazilian fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, aka Junior Dutra, died on October 3 after he complained of complications from a cosmetic procedure called “fox eyes,” New York Post reported. The 31-year-old had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Here's everything you need to know about the viral 'fox eyes' cosmetic procedure.(Unsplash)

Prior to his death, Junior Dutra said he was suffering from an infection after undergoing the viral cosmetic procedure. The surgery was carried out by celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi in March.

What is ‘fox eyes’ surgery?

“Fox eyes” surgery is a procedure under which doctors lift the corners of the eyes to create an exotic cat-like look.

According to plasticsurgery.org, the process can involve elevating the lateral brow and cheek and shrinking the lower eyelid to make the corner of the eye appear higher and tighter.

Dr John Layke told the outlet that the trend for “fox eyes” began on social media. In Dr Jay Calvert’s words, the “fox eye” surgery is a “combination of a brow lift, mid-facelift and a canthopexy, which is a corner eye lift.”

He says that the “fox eyes” look is very similar to “what many of the beauty filters do” on various apps.

“Many patients come in for their consultation with a screenshot of their filtered face. Their request is, 'I want to look like my filter'," Calvert told plasticsurgery.org.

He also noted that most patients who opt for the “fox eyes” surgery are females in their mid-30s to late 40s.

What are the risks of ‘Fox Eyes’ surgery?

While the “fox eyes” surgery has gained widespread popularity, there are several risks attached to the procedure. According to Optimax, it can lead to disfiguration in certain patients. The surgery is also known to cause ripples, skin puckering, infection, and encapsulation.

Although Adair Mendes Dutra Junior complained of infection from “fox eyes” surgery, the New York Post reports that the exact cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

