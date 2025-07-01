After Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian comes clean about every cosmetic procedure EVER and fans are mighty impressed

There's a lot people have to say about the seminal role the Kardashian-Jenner clan have played in updating the beauty standards for this generation. Full lips, fuller hips, nose jobs, boob jobs, butt lifts, fillers, botox...the list of speculations, has not once run dry over the years, even as the world gradually shifted to the 'her body, her rules' narrative over cosmetic procedures and surgery. Khloe Kardashian lists every cosmetic procedure she has ever undergone and fans are mighty impressed(Photos: Instagram/khloekardashian, Reddit)

Earlier last month, Kylie Jenner, 27, came completely clean about her boob job, simply at the behest of a content creator who wanted exactly what she'd gotten done. The move was refreshing, especially for every last detail Kylie provided (including her surgeon's credentials!), with strong girl's girl energy.

And now Khloe Kardashian has joined the list! Khloe turned 41 last week, soon after which she made a jaw dropping appearance in Venice, in lieu of attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Khloe was a vision in her Tamara Ralph couture number — reason enough for the discourse over her changing appearance to prompted a fresh batch of breakdowns and reels. Among them was Dr. Jonny Betteridge, owner of an aesthetics clinic in London, and also a viral content creator. Across two posts, Dr. Betteridge listed his take on all the procedures he believes Khloe has gotten done over the years — and if you're wondering, the tone was very professional and encouraging. Besides the obvious weight loss over the years, Khloe, in Dr. Betteridge's opinion, has got botox, a surgical brow lift, an upper blepharoplasty, a rhinoplasty, a lip lift, some laser resurfacing and skincare, lip fillers, a chin implant and a face and neck lift.

Now instead of just making claims without backing what he was saying, Dr. Betteridge also shared pointers and markers which would corroborate his claims. These included details like the width of the sideburn, placement of the hairline and the inward tucked earlobe which was earlier detached and hanging. The doctor concluded his take, by complimenting Khloe on looking fabulous, irrespective of any procedures or not.

Khloe, appreciating his compliments and efforts in the comments section, however, came up with her own clarifications and went ALL OUT in coming clean on all that she has gotten done. So here goes — a nose job, laser hair removal (for both the hairline and the rest of the body), botox and sculptra (especially for when she got a tumor removed from her face), soft wave laser for skin tightening, collagen baby threads underneath her chin and neck, salmon sperm facials, regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care — and last but not the least, an 80-pound weight loss over several years. Khloe concluded, her list with "in 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞".

So, are Kimberly and Kris getting their lists ready for us