Who was Paola Caldera? TikTok influencer dies at 30 after leukemia battle

Paola Caldera, a Venezuela-born American social media influencer, has died aged just 30. Her family, which includes her husband and their two kids, announced the tragic news on her TikTok account. Paola Caldera died after a battle with leukemia. The TikTok influencer's funeral will be live-streamed next month.(Instagram/@paolacaldera)

“Today we bid farewell to a being who illuminated our lives with her strength, her love and her wisdom, even in the most difficult moments,” the message posted by her family last week read, as reported by People. “Leukemia may have contained her physical presence, but never the mark she left on our hearts,” the post continued.

Caldera amassed a massive 237,000 followers on TikTok, as per The Sun. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2024, but it did not deter her from remaining active on the social media site.

Her funeral will be live-streamed on the same platform on October 2-3, and her followers will be able to attend virtually. Caldera’s family has also requested her followers to donate money through Zelle to cover the cost of the funeral, which may come to around £13,000.

Paola Caldera’s life

The late TikTok influencer used to work as a dentist in her native country, Venezuela. She then sought political asylum in the United States and became a popular social media personality among Latinos residing in the US.

In her adopted motherland, she worked as a hotel room cleaner. The Sun reports that she claimed to be making more money in the US in this job than she did working as a dentist in Venezuela.

Her move to the US was also motivated by the need to provide medical care to her son, who suffers from an unspecified illness.

Paola Caldera’s journey on TikTok

As per People, the first post that Caldera made on TikTok was in May 2023. It was next year that she informed her followers that after visiting the hospital for persistent headaches, she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

However, the influencer remained active online and kept her followers informed of her health. In June, she let it be known that she had been hospitalized for some time but had returned home. She had celebrated her 30th birthday a few weeks ago.

FAQs

Who is Paola Caldera?

Paola Caldera was a 30-year-old TikTok personality who had gained as many as 237,000 followers. She was born in Venezuela but immigrated to the United States as a political asylum seeker.

What caused the death of Paola Caldera?

Caldera was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a terminal cancer, last year.

Who is Caldera survived by?

The late influencer is survived by her husband and two children – 3 and 8 years old.