India squader half-time lead as England roar back to seal emphatic win in Hockey World Cup showdown
India surrendered a 2-1 half-time lead as England scored three times after the break to seal a 4-2 victory in their Hockey World Cup Pool D clash.
India’s 32-year wait for a Hockey World Cup victory over England continued on Monday as Craig Fulton’s side surrendered a 2-1 half-time advantage to lose 4-2 in their second Pool D match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. India had recovered impressively after Nick Bandurak gave England the lead late in the opening quarter. Harmanpreet Singh equalised from a penalty corner before Dilpreet Singh completed the turnaround with a well-worked field goal. But England seized control after the interval, with Stuart Rushmere and Henry Croft scoring in the third quarter before Bandurak’s second goal put the contest beyond India late on.
The result leaves England top of Pool D with six points from two matches, while India remain second on three. Earlier, Pakistan and Wales played out a 3-3 draw to move to one point each, leaving India’s final pool match against Pakistan on August 19 with major qualification implications.
India fight back after Bandurak opener
India enjoyed plenty of possession during the opening exchanges but England struck first in the 14th minute. Sam Hooper’s aerial ball was controlled superbly by Rushmere, who released Bandurak before the forward fired past Mohith Shashikumar to make it 1-0. India’s response after the first-quarter break was immediate. Their first penalty corner arrived in the 17th minute and Harmanpreet produced a powerful drag-flick into the top corner to level the scores.
The turnaround was complete eight minutes later through a flowing move down the left. Hardik Singh and Abhishek combined before the latter sent the ball across goal, allowing Dilpreet to arrive at the far post and finish from close range. India consequently entered half-time 2-1 ahead, having also registered 11 circle entries to England’s seven.
England punish India after the break
The momentum changed dramatically in the third quarter as India dropped deeper and England began exerting sustained pressure around their circle. Rushmere made it 2-2 in the 39th minute, producing a clever deflection to redirect the ball beyond the Indian defence. Just four minutes later, he was involved again as England completed their own comeback. The move ended with Croft receiving the ball near goal and smashing a powerful finish into the far corner for his first World Cup goal.
India entered the final quarter trailing 3-2 and came close through Abhishek, whose fierce shot went narrowly wide. Harmanpreet also had a penalty-corner effort defended as Fulton’s men searched for an equaliser. Their task became harder when Nilakanta Sharma was carded late in the match. England continued forcing penalty corners and eventually found their fourth in the 55th minute, Bandurak blasting a drag-flick down the middle to complete his brace and seal the victory.
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India actually finished with marginally more possession at 51 per cent and recorded 11 shots to England’s 10, but England were considerably more clinical when the match opened up after half-time. The defeat means India’s last World Cup victory over England remains their 1994 success. More immediately, Fulton’s side must regroup quickly for Pakistan, with victory in their final Pool D fixture guaranteeing progression to the next stage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More