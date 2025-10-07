What happened to Cody Johnson? Singer cancels remaining 2025 shows, requires urgent surgery

Cody Johnson is postponing his remaining 2025 performances due to an eardrum rupture. The country music artist stated that surgery and "many weeks" of recuperation will be necessary. Cody Johnson and his wife Brandi REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal(REUTERS)

He was supposed to appear on six more dates until December. His next show was originally planned for October 18 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, and his final 2025 engagement was set for December 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen. While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery,” Cody wrote on Instagram.

“The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time. Without the surgery my downtime could be months. I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love,” he added while expressing gratitude to his fans for their love and support.

Cody Johnson's remaining show and fans concern

The remaining dates on Cody's schedule were in Gonzales, Louisiana; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Pittsburgh; and Birmingham. Although he did not specify whether the events would be rescheduled, his website contains a statement that reads, “Please stay tuned for an email from your ticket providers for further details.”

Meanwhile, several fans extended their best wishes to the singer, with one writing: “Sending prayers. My son had multiple tympanoplasty surgeries as a child. YOU REST!!!!Us fans will be waiting but your priority has to be your health!!!”

“Sending prayers for a successful surgery and a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 🙏🙏,” another commented.

He canceled his September 18 performances in Columbus, Ohio, citing a “severe cough, burning chest and throat” and a loss of his singing voice.

In 2024, Johnson—who has received three honors from the Country Music Association—released the deluxe edition of his album "Leather."